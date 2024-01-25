Jacub Kiwior gives an important update after Arsenal exit rumours

Arsenal have been unable to make any additions this winter. Day in and day out, we’ve observed their desire to comply with FFP as the one thing holding them back. There was speculation that the Gunners could sell some of their key players to enhance their transfer budget in order to complete one or two transfers they were eager to make.

Jakub Kiwior is one of several Arsenal players who are considered saleable. A year after joining Kiwior, he has yet to break into the Arsenal starting lineup and has yet to truly impress in Arsenal colours. This has fueled rumours that he is dissatisfied with his circumstances and wants to leave. For the greater part of the month, there have been rumours different Serie A clubs are interested in signing the Pole.

Well, in a much-needed update on Kiwior’s future, his agent, Pawel Zimonczyk, has denied reports that the Arsenal defender is leaving.

Speaking to Polish news site Kanal Sportowy, he revealed that Arsenal is pleased with his client and that his client is satisfied with his situation at the club.

“Kuba is an Arsenal player,” said Kiwior’s agent. “There are no signs that they want to get rid of him and I don’t think anything will happen in the winter window.”

Mikel Arteta requires all of the top players he has to lead his team to Premier League and Champions League success. Kiwior is an excellent player, and his cameo against Palace provided a glimpse of his brilliance.

His staying is important to Arsenal, who would not be able to pull off a big defensive acquisition if he departed.

Sam P

