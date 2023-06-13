Jadon Sancho plans could interfere with Arsenal’s summer business

The rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal extends beyond the football pitch, as both clubs often find themselves competing for the same players. The current transfer window is no exception.

Arsenal has reportedly maintained a longstanding interest in Moussa Diaby and is expected to intensify their efforts to secure his signature. However, United is also keen on the French winger and has been scouting him during his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

According to The Daily Mail, United is eyeing Diaby as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho, who has struggled to meet expectations since joining the club. United views Diaby as an ideal candidate to fill that role and believes he could make a greater impact than Sancho.

Diaby has consistently showcased his quality at Bayer Leverkusen, attracting attention from several top clubs. Both Arsenal and Manchester United are eager to secure his services, setting the stage for a potential transfer battle between the two rivals.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diaby has been one of the finest wingers in Europe in the last few seasons and might want to leave Germany for a bigger league.

This offers us an excellent chance to add him to our squad, but the threat from United is huge, as they also have the resources to add him to their squad for a suitable fee.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…