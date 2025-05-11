Jakub Kiwior is subject to interest from French giants

William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on December 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Polish international, Jakub Kiwior, is a player in demand. This has been the case for a couple of months now, even when he wasn’t a fixture in the starting eleven. Admiring glances have come almost exclusively from the Serie A, but latest reports have indicated a potential move to France. According to Foot Mercato, Jakub Kiwior is a name being considered by Marseille. The Pole features on an extensive list of defenders being looked at by the French giants ahead of the summer window. They are seriously light at the back and in need of reinforcements hence the extensive list which includes Kiwior. Despite the links seemingly coming from nowhere, the report did also confirm that Marseille have been tracking him for a while.

The Polish international has performed commendably since the loss of Gabriel for the rest of the campaign. However, the fact remains he’s merely a backup option within the Arsenal setup, so how long can he remain content with that? Obviously not long so you would expect a move in the near future. Since joining in January 2023, he has only managed 65 appearances in red and white as a result of the competition for places firmly indicating his standing within the group.

However, Looking at the options he provides in terms of cover, the Gunners may be wise to keep hold of him for as long as possible. Firstly, he’s the only like-for-like replacement for Gabriel at the heart of the defense, mainly because of the frequently injured Riccardo Calafiori. Allowing him to stay would provide essential cover and also a rotation option to give our backline a breather. Secondly, keeping hold will allow Arsenal to save resources – signing another defender – and instead focus on the areas of need which are the midfield and attack.

With that said, an offer in the region of £30m will be tough to resist especially if the player pushes for a move, in which case the answer will be clear!

Should Arsenal be actively looking to sell Jakub Kiwior?

