Jakub Kiwior’s performance against Bolton proves what a quality squad Arsenal have now

Though all the attention after the 5-1 win over Bolton is about Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis Skelly, Jakub Kiwior also deserves flowers.

So far this season, Kiwior has been unfortunate not to be considered for game time but finally earned his first Arsenal start of the campaign and put on an outstanding performance.

He was exceptionally sharp and slick against the League One side. Before starting against Bolton, Kiwior had only played 17 minutes of competitive club football.

Despite having not played much football prior to Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup match, he showed no signs of rust. His rapid passing and excellent defensive awareness reminded everyone of his abilities. He showed from his performance why Italian clubs wanted to sign him, but Mikel Arteta did not want to let him leave.

Arteta will be impressed and delighted with the Pole, and I believe he will play more going forward. If Arsenal want to win a big trophy this season, all Gunners must step up and perform. As much as we expect players like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Kai Havertz to play important roles in Arsenal’s pursuit for glory, squad players will be critical to winning any trophies this season.

To save his top players for big games, Mikel Arteta needs to embrace squad rotation, and he did it beautifully versus Bolton. I hope he keeps it up; it simply reminds us of what a fantastic and quality squad Arsenal have now.

Sam P

