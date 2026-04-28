Jakub Kiwior used as a left-back and other Arsenal loan reports

Jakub Kiwior moved a step closer to winning the Portuguese top-flight crown at the end of this season after featuring for FC Porto in their 2-1 win against Estrela. The defender continues to play an important role as the campaign approaches its conclusion.

FC Porto signed him on loan from Arsenal in the summer, and he has become one of their most influential players since arriving from the Emirates. His consistent displays have strengthened the club’s hopes of securing success before the season ends.

Arsenal are understood to be pleased with the temporary move, particularly as the Portuguese side holds an option to make the transfer permanent when the campaign is over. That arrangement could benefit all parties if Porto decides to complete the deal.

Kiwior Impresses in Portugal

The Gunners remain focused on their own objectives, but they will also be monitoring Kiwior’s progress closely as they look to secure a favourable fee from any permanent departure. His performances have only increased the possibility of that outcome.

According to Arsenal Youth, he played as a left back in the match and was one of the club’s loanees to receive game time for his side over the weekend. His versatility continues to be an asset for Porto during a crucial stage of the season.

Kiwior’s development away from North London is likely to be viewed positively by Arsenal, who will welcome seeing one of their players gaining regular minutes and contributing in an important title race.

Other Arsenal Loanees Endure Mixed Weekend

Fabio Vieira was also on the pitch for the entirety of Hamburg’s match against Hoffenheim. However, they suffered a 2-1 defeat, a result that continues their slide towards relegation and increases pressure in the closing weeks of the season.

Ethan Nwaneri is still struggling to earn starts at Olympique Marseille under Habib Beye. As reported, he was an unused substitute in their weekend draw against Nice, with opportunities remaining limited at present.

Louie Copley also endured a frustrating outing, as he did not feature when Crawley Town drew 3-3 with Accrington Stanley. It was another mixed set of results for Arsenal’s loan contingent.

While some players are thriving with regular involvement, others are still searching for momentum. Arsenal will hope all of them can finish the season strongly before decisions are made on their futures.