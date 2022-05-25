Jamaica wants Arsenal man to represent them internationally

Arsenal has some of the finest youngsters in the world and they maintain a good reputation as one of the go-to clubs in terms of talent development.

The current team has so many young players who are driving Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding efforts and the Spanish manager is benefiting from their contributions.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have also become full England internationals and they are an inspiration to others in the club’s academy.

The next youngster from the club’s academy who might become a full international is Kido Taylor-Hart.

The 18-year-old still plays for the Arsenal under-23, but he is one of the highly-rated youngsters at the club, and The Daily Mail says Jamaica is targeting making him a full international.

The Caribbean country has qualified for only one World Cup, which was France 98 and they want to make the 2026 edition.

They have now listed a few England-born players that will help them and Taylor-Hart is one of them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This shows that the Jamaican football federation has been watching him and he has impressed them enough.

Several youngsters are on the cusp of regular first-team action. If he impresses on international duty, that could see Arteta fast-track his promotion to the Arsenal first team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section