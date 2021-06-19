James Maddison’s ‘camp’ claimed to have made contact with Arsenal

James Maddison is claimed to be on Arsenal’s shortlist this summer, and the Leicester man is claimed to have sounded out our club over a possible move.

The English midfielder has supposedly had his ‘camp’ make contact with the Gunners to tell them of his willing to leave for a new challenge, although his current club may well have other ideas.

على الرغم من توقيعه عقد جديد الصيف المنصرم إلا أن معسكر جيمس ماديسون لا يغلق الباب أمام فكرة رحيله عن ليستر سيتي هذا الصيف. #جرس_أرسنال يتفهم أن أفرادًا من معسكر اللاعب أخطروا أرسنال أن اللاعب مُنفتح لخوض غمار تحدي جديد إن وصل عرض مناسب هذا الصيف. pic.twitter.com/Fj1lXj5yKj — TheAFCBell 🇵🇸 (@TheAFCBeII) June 19, 2021

The above translates to: ‘Despite signing a new contract last summer, James Madison’s camp is not closing the door to the idea of ​​him leaving Leicester City this summer. #ArsenalBell understands that members of the player’s camp have informed Arsenal that the player is open to a new challenge if a suitable offer arrives this summer.’

Leicester have shown in recent seasons that they are willing to sell their best players for the right price, with N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire and Riyad Mahrez all having moved on to bigger clubs previously.

Their asking price for Maddison is unknown however, and they will be under no pressure to sell having only signed him down to a new deal last summer.

The AFCBell is known to get their scoops, and can usually be relied on to share information which proves to be true, as they were the ones to first announce of the club’s interest in Maddison, but it remains to be seen whether we will actually make our move to sign the 24 year-old.

Patrick