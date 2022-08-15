James Olayinka praises Arsenal’s new signing for impacting the youth team

Arsenal’s under21 star, James Olayinka, has spoken about the impressive impact Marquinhos is making in their team.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal in this transfer window, and his long-term future is with the club’s senior side.

However, for now, he has been sent to their Premier League 2 team to continue his development and acclimatisation of his new environment.

The Brazilian is just 19, and he joined the Gunners as a relatively unknown player from Sao Paulo.

The club believes they have unearthed another Gabriel Martinelli, and he is not disappointing in their youth team.

Speaking about his impact on the team, Olayinka told Arsenal media:

“A big influence. Two games and he’s got three goals and some assists already. He’s come down from the first team.

“His attitude has been great and he’s helping the younger ones. The rest of us, older ones in the team, we are here to help the younger players and he’s been brilliant when he’s played and hopefully it continues as long he plays with us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos came to Arsenal to play for our senior squad, and he is making significant progress in that regard.

Martinelli impressed when he first arrived at the club, and he has been a senior team regular since then.

If Marquinhos keeps doing well, he could be promoted to our first team before this season finishes.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for all Gooners to savour….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids