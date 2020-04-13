James Rodriguez agent opens talks with Arsenal’s Premier League rival

Arsenal faces a tough battle in their bid to sign James Rodriguez in the summer after his agent reportedly shopped him to Manchester United.

The midfielder has struggled for chances at the Bernabeu since he rejoined Real Madrid following a two-season loan spell a Bayern Munich.

The Colombian has never found favour in the eyes of Zinedine Zidane and with less than one and half years left on his current deal, he looks set to leave the Spanish capital.

He has been linked with a host of teams around Europe with Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal all interested in a move for him.

Reports from Spain as cited by the Daily Star, claim that the midfielder has been offered to Manchester United by his agent.

Jorge Mendes is close to Manchester United hierarchy as he is the agent of some of their top stars like David de Gea.

The report further claims that the agent has already opened talks with teams in England and Italy and they mentioned United and Juventus as two of the teams that have been discussed.

The 28-year-old was signed by Real after starring for Colombia in the 2014 World Cup and Mikel Arteta believes that he could still have some years of outstanding performances left in him to offer.