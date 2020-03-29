James Rodriguez to get Arsenal lifeline after tough two years

Arsenal are claimed to be continuing to pursue the signing of James Rodriguez this summer, having failed to do so a year before.

The Colombian international has spent two seasons on loan with Bayern Munich, where despite showing glimpses of his class, his opportunities were limited, and the Bavarian side opted against taking up the option to buy that was included in his initial loan.

He has since returned to Real this term, only to be used as a fringe player, although he was expected to leave the club last summer before his current side picked up other injuries and refused to leave themselves short of personnel.

Arsenal were in the running to sign the 28 year-old previously, and are said to be ‘insisting’ on his capture this summer.

James showcased his amazing talents on the World Cup stage in 2014, opening the eyes to many who had not known of his rare ability, and Real Madrid took no time in jumping to launch a move to bring him in from Monaco that summer, for a reported £63 Million fee, signing a six-year deal in the process.

With two years left on that deal, it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants will lower their value for him, especially given the fact that he has only been granted 7 appearances for Real Madrid this term.

I have no inside information on the transfer, nor do I have any facts to back up my thinking, but the Colombian must surely be available for somewhere in the region of £25-35 Million this summer, which could prove a steal for a real talent that is currently being wasted.

How much would be a fair fee for James? Would he suit the Premier League?

Patrick