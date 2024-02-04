Jamie Carragher admits Arsenal was better than Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has conceded that Arsenal was the superior team in their match against Liverpool this evening. The Gunners rekindled their title race aspirations with a commanding 3-1 victory at the Emirates.

Recognising the significance of the win, particularly after a less convincing 2-1 triumph against Nottingham Forest in their previous game, Mikel Arteta’s side delivered a compelling performance.

Liverpool arrived in North London on the back of an impressive run of form, setting the stage for a challenging encounter. Acknowledging the need for Arsenal to be at their best, they started the game assertively, establishing an early lead that appeared to unsettle Liverpool.

Despite the Reds managing to equalise, Arsenal had the last word with two additional goals. Carragher, assessing the match, opined that Liverpool was not at their best, emphasising that Arsenal was unequivocally the superior team on the day.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Arsenal deserved to win. Liverpool were not at the races at all.

“But I don’t think it’s something for Liverpool to get too worried about – you go away to Arsenal, title challengers and played poorly.”

