Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal and Liverpool will have more confidence now

Manchester City was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Chelsea last night, and Jamie Carragher believes that this result will now give Arsenal and Liverpool the confidence that they can halt the defending champions.

City had been in excellent form in recent weeks, especially with the return of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland from injury, and they could have secured a victory against Chelsea.

However, the Blues were determined not to suffer a defeat and put in a resilient effort to secure a draw at the Etihad.

As a result of this draw, City will now be behind Liverpool if they win their outstanding game, with just a one-point lead over Arsenal.

After the game, Carragher said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘There’s a long way to go but there will be a huge feeling at Liverpool and Arsenal right now.

‘It will give them confidence that City can drop points and that will give both of those teams a chance not just to win the title but to take it to the wire.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did not expect City to drop points in that game, and the result is a huge boost to our chances.

But we must stay focused on our games and keep winning because if we drop points, it could all change, and we will be back behind the other two competitors.