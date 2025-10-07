Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal man edges Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo in best midfielder debate

Jamie Carragher believes Declan Rice is currently the best midfielder in the Premier League, ahead of an in-form Moises Caicedo for Chelsea. Both players were instrumental for their respective clubs over the weekend, each scoring crucial goals. Rice opened the scoring for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over West Ham, while Caicedo netted the opener for Chelsea with a ferocious finish against Liverpool. The Ecuadorian’s form this campaign has drawn widespread plaudits, with some even calling him the best midfielder in the league.

Carragher’s verdict on Rice vs Caicedo

Following Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool, Gary Neville praised Caicedo, calling him the best midfielder in the league at present. Jamie Carragher disagreed, insisting that Rice’s all-round quality gives him the edge.

As reported by the Standard, Carragher said: “Oh he is very close, but he wouldn’t be the best for me. If you are talking about an all round midfielder, Declan Rice would just pip Caicedo for me, I think he’s just got a little bit of extra quality with the ball. But there’s no doubt, not just this season, if you think from Christmas onwards last season he was as good as anybody.”

Interestingly, there was a period in 2023 when Arsenal were linked to both players. Many reports suggested that Caicedo was Arsenal’s main midfield target at the time, but the club ultimately opted to sign Declan Rice in a club-record deal. Both players were bought for over £100 million and have so far justified their significant price tags.

Rice’s importance to Arsenal’s ambitions

Declan Rice has developed into a world-class midfielder at Arsenal, with his performances and numbers speaking for themselves. His influence on and off the ball has been crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side and will remain vital as the season progresses.

There was a brief injury scare involving the England international during the win over West Ham, but his calm reaction after the game suggested that there was no serious issue. Keeping Rice fit and available will be imperative to Arsenal’s ambitions this season.

