Jamie Carragher believes Atletico Madrid games could impact Arsenal

Arsenal face a demanding run of fixtures in both the Premier League and the Champions League over the coming weeks, raising fresh questions about their ability to secure the league title. With decisive matches approaching on multiple fronts, the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side continues to grow.

Their recent defeat to Manchester City at the weekend has only intensified that scrutiny. The result handed momentum to their rivals, who could move above the Gunners at the top of the table if they defeat Burnley this week.

Tough Schedule Awaits Arsenal

Arsenal will be determined to win all of their remaining league matches, but achieving that objective is far from straightforward. Every point is crucial at this stage of the season, and their opponents are also fighting for their own targets.

City is enjoying a strong run of form, which increases the challenge for Arsenal in the title race. At the same time, the Gunners must deal with rivals who have plenty to play for, making it unlikely that any fixture will be simple.

The squad’s resilience, depth and recovery levels are therefore likely to be tested heavily in the closing weeks of the campaign. Managing both competitions successfully will require balance and consistency.

Champions League Could Have Impact

Arsenal also face a significant Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, a tie many expect to demand enormous physical and mental effort. Two intense European matches could have consequences for domestic performances.

Jamie Carragher addressed the issue, saying, as reported by the Metro: ‘I don’t think Arsenal will be expecting to win all their games, but there’s no doubt they’ve got the easier fixtures.

‘I think those games against Atletico Madrid will take a lot out of them physically and mentally.

‘That’s a big thing with Arsenal when you watch them right now, it’s not just the ability, it’s physically how do they feel? It’s not going to be easy.’

Those comments highlight the importance of fitness and energy levels as much as tactical quality. Arsenal have shown they can compete at the highest level, but sustaining that standard across two competitions is another challenge entirely.

The Atletico tie may require Arsenal to produce some of their best football of the season, and the effort involved could eventually influence their Premier League form. How they cope with this period may determine whether silverware arrives this term.