Declan Rice has been compared to Roy Keane as he continues to shine at Arsenal this season. The Englishman has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world since joining the club, playing a pivotal role in helping the Gunners become a stronger and more cohesive team.

Since arriving at the Emirates in 2023, Arsenal has steadily improved, and they are now on the verge of completing a quadruple this season. The Gunners have the opportunity to end their long wait for both a Champions League and Premier League title, and Rice is expected to be central to their success in both competitions. The midfielder has been relentless in his performances, often leaving the pitch as the standout player, and Arsenal is delighted to have him in their squad.

Rice’s Influence at Arsenal

Rice continues to demonstrate consistent improvement, excelling in numerous matches with his passing, defensive capabilities, and leadership on the pitch. His ability to dominate games and deliver decisive contributions has cemented his importance to the team. It is clear that he will remain a key figure at Arsenal for the foreseeable future, providing balance and control in midfield as the club pursues success across multiple competitions.

Compared to Roy Keane

Jamie Carragher has now likened Rice to Manchester United legend Roy Keane, praising his all-round ability. As quoted by Express Sports, Carragher said, “The one who stands out every time I watch him play is Declan Rice. What a player, honest to god. That’s exactly what Liverpool need. For me, he is the modern-day Roy Keane. I don’t think he’s a Stevie Gerrard, because Stevie was more attacking. Roy did a bit of everything; press high, get the ball off the back four, everything. Declan has the set pieces, too. I actually don’t think we still give him enough praise. It always feels like there’s a but with him. His passing is fantastic. No one can run past him. His set-piece delivery is as good as anything in European football,”

Carragher’s comparison highlights Rice’s versatility and influence, underscoring why he is regarded as one of the most complete midfielders in world football today.