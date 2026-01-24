Jamie Carragher compares Arsenal to one of the best ever Man Utd teams

Jamie Carragher has compared the current Arsenal side to Manchester United’s treble-winning team of 1999, highlighting the scale of what Mikel Arteta’s men could potentially achieve this season. That famous United team recovered from a slow start to the campaign before going on to win the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup, setting a benchmark that has rarely been matched since.

Arsenal’s Position Across Competitions

Arsenal find themselves in an exceptionally strong position as the season develops. They are competing on multiple fronts and remain firmly in contention for major honours. The Gunners are currently top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables, while they have also reached the semi-final of the League Cup. This combination of consistency and progress across competitions has fuelled the belief that this campaign could be truly historic for the club.

There is even a suggestion that Arsenal could surpass the achievements of that United side by lifting four trophies if everything falls into place. The squad has approached the season with a clear focus, taking each game as it comes in an effort to maintain concentration and avoid distractions. That mindset has helped them deliver a series of impressive performances and build momentum at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Carragher Sees Historic Potential

Despite the optimism, it is understood that success is far from guaranteed. Football can change quickly, and Arsenal could still be eliminated from competitions in the coming weeks if results do not go their way. Winning even a single trophy requires consistency, composure and a degree of fortune, particularly when competing against elite opposition on multiple fronts.

However, the level Arsenal have shown has prompted Carragher to draw bold comparisons. Writing as cited by Daily Telegraph, he said, “But a more pertinent reference point for Arteta’s side is where they might eventually rate alongside Ferguson’s 1999 treble winners.

“Top of the Premier League and Champions League and with one foot in the Carabao Cup final, Arteta has the tools to even go one better than Ferguson’s most celebrated campaign.”

Carragher’s assessment underlines how highly Arsenal’s performances are being regarded. While significant challenges remain, the opportunity is there for Arteta’s team to define an era and secure a place among the greatest sides in the history of the game if they can maintain their current standards.