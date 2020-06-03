Jamie Carragher compares Arsenal’s Aubameyang situation to a familiar Liverpool story

One of the biggest transfer stories of this summer is the future of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Arsenal captain will be entering the final year of his current deal at the end of this season and the club wants him to stay.

Jamie Carragher admits that the Gabon star is probably too good to be playing for the current Arsenal team and he relates Arsenal’s current struggle to keep hold of him to the time when Liverpool was also fighting to keep hold of Luis Suarez.

The former England international urged Arsenal to keep hold of him and build their team around the striker because if he leaves, the Gunners will have to start their rebuild from the ground up again.

Liverpool was in a similar situation with Luis Suarez in 2013 when Arsenal tabled a bid for the striker and he wanted to leave, but the Reds held on to him and he almost won them the Premier League the following season.

‘It’s interesting at Arsenal. We were in the same situation towards the end of my career at Liverpool where we were just missing out on the top four every year,’ he told the Football Show on Sky Sports as quoted by the Mail.

‘It’s okay having rules in place where players never leave for free but if I was Arteta I’d be thinking “have we got more chance of, even if he goes for nothing next year, getting into the top four if Aubameyang stays?”.’

‘There’s no doubt he’s [Aubameyang] too good for Arsenal, we had that with Suarez,’ Carragher continued.

‘You want to keep hold of them because you want to build around them and if he goes then you’re starting again.

‘It’s not easy when you have a player who will always be thereabouts for the Golden Boot. Keeping him gives them a greater chance of getting into the top four.’



