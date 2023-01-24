Jamie Carragher does not see why Arsenal will not win the league

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has named Arsenal as the team he thinks will win the Premier League this season.
The Gunners are the best club in England now and have a five-point lead at the top of the table, with a game in hand.
Mikel Arteta’s side is still being written off by some fans and pundits who believe Manchester City will roar back to win the title.
The Gunners have continued to be consistent and saw off challenges from Tottenham and Manchester United in recent matches.
Arsenal could win the league if they maintain this level of performance and Carragher is convinced that will be the case.
The former England defender said via The Daily Mail:
‘I think the thing with Arsenal is not just the points gap, it’s their performance in big games.
‘If you go back to the World Cup finishing, they obliterated Brighton, drew with Newcastle, the best defence in the league, although they only just got over the line (against Manchester United on Sunday).
‘We’re all expecting City to kick on, they will, but once they start getting to March and April I cant help but think those City players know that if they win the Champions League it won’t matter that they wont win the league.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Carragher has been in a title race on different occasions and the ex-defender has also watched teams win as a pundit, so he knows what he is saying.
However, we must stay humble and focused and not allow the noise from outside to distract us from delivering terrific performances.
When you really break it down we won 22/38 games last season, 7/13 losses were against the big teams and we now have already bettered that by winning 5/7 with Man City (H&A) Liverpool (A) Chelsea (H) and Newcastle (A) still to come. So if we match or better our results last season against the teams outside the big 6 & Newcastle in theory we should be very close to being PL Champions, however there are factors to take into account like still being in 3 competitions in comparison to last season where we had 1 game a week after being knocked out the Fa Cup against Forest and League Cup Semifinal against Liverpool but we have strengthened the squad this time around unlike last January to be able to cope with the extra fixtures.
So to round off Imho I believe we Ideally need to have a 5-8 point lead going into the back end of April/early may where we have a difficult run of fixtures back to back which would allow for some points to dropped but if we are chasing Man City at that stage it will difficult.