Jamie Carragher does not see why Arsenal will not win the league

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has named Arsenal as the team he thinks will win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners are the best club in England now and have a five-point lead at the top of the table, with a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta’s side is still being written off by some fans and pundits who believe Manchester City will roar back to win the title.

The Gunners have continued to be consistent and saw off challenges from Tottenham and Manchester United in recent matches.

Arsenal could win the league if they maintain this level of performance and Carragher is convinced that will be the case.

The former England defender said via The Daily Mail:

‘I think the thing with Arsenal is not just the points gap, it’s their performance in big games.

‘If you go back to the World Cup finishing, they obliterated Brighton, drew with Newcastle, the best defence in the league, although they only just got over the line (against Manchester United on Sunday).

‘We’re all expecting City to kick on, they will, but once they start getting to March and April I cant help but think those City players know that if they win the Champions League it won’t matter that they wont win the league.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Carragher has been in a title race on different occasions and the ex-defender has also watched teams win as a pundit, so he knows what he is saying.

However, we must stay humble and focused and not allow the noise from outside to distract us from delivering terrific performances.