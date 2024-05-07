Jamie Carragher explains how Kai Havertz has helped Arsenal to defend better

Jamie Carragher insists that Kai Havertz has been instrumental to Arsenal’s success in defense this year.

Mikel Arteta’s side has turned the corner since the beginning of 2024 and has not conceded many goals. They are one of the league’s leading scorers and have also boasted the stingiest defense in the division, keeping more clean sheets than any other team.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, alongside David Raya, have received a lot of praise for how the team has defended over the course of this season. However, Arsenal’s other players have also contributed to limiting the damage opponents can do to the team.

Speaking about their improvement at the back, Carragher said on Sky Sports:

“I think that Arsenal, defensively, are as good as anyone in Europe right now.

“They have definitely improved in 2024 better than in the first half of the season.

“One of the reasons for this is the role of Kai Havertz.

Adding: “He is a centre-forward, and he is helping Arsenal to do what they are doing right now, which is basically being so strong defensively, and that’s what has given them a great chance to win the Premier League.

“Arsenal has been as impressive as anyone defending and going forward as a team.”

The best teams defend from the front and that seems to be the case for us as we have been one of the strongest teams all-around this season.

Our attackers are taking good care of their defensive responsibilities and ensuring the defenders do not feel left alone.

