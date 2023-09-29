Jamie Carragher explains why Arsenal did not sign Tottenham ace

James Maddison had been a coveted target for Arsenal for several seasons before he eventually opted to make the move to Tottenham during the summer transfer window. The talented English midfielder consistently demonstrated his prowess while at Leicester City, attracting the attention of several elite clubs in the country.

Throughout multiple summer transfer windows, Maddison’s name was linked with a potential switch to Arsenal. When Leicester City faced the looming threat of relegation, it seemed like the Gunners might finally secure his signature. However, Maddison’s surprising choice to join Tottenham instead has played a pivotal role in their strong competition for a top-four position this season.

Tottenham has kicked off the current campaign impressively, and Maddison has been a key contributor to their success. This has left both fans and pundits pondering why none of the other leading clubs pursued him. Jamie Carragher, however, has provided an explanation for their apparent reluctance.

He told The Telegraph: ‘My suspicion is that Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino took a look at Maddison and were swayed more by what he does not do more than his qualities.

‘In their best sides, Guardiola and Klopp expect multi-faceted attacking players or midfielders to assume the responsibility of those who once placed themselves just behind the main striker.

‘Maddison is not the quickest, nor does he stand-out as someone who will trigger a high-pressing game.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maddison has made a good start to life at Tottenham, which could tempt people into thinking Arsenal missed out on an excellent player.

However, our manager knows why he never pushed to sign the midfielder and we have a solid squad still.

