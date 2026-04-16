Jamie Carragher explains why he changed his mind on Arsenal’s Champions League chances

Jamie Carragher has previously backed Arsenal to go all the way and win the Champions League this season, although he has now expressed doubts about their ability to complete the task.

The Gunners have reached the semi-final of the competition after securing a 1-0 aggregate victory over Sporting Club. However, their performances across both legs were far from convincing, raising questions about their attacking consistency despite their progression.

Defensively, Mikel Arteta’s side remains among the strongest in Europe, which played a crucial role in helping them advance through the quarter-final stage. Their organisation and resilience at the back continue to provide a foundation for success in knockout football.

Attacking Concerns Highlighted

Despite their defensive strength, Arsenal’s attacking output has come under increasing scrutiny. While the squad contains several high-profile forwards, the team has struggled to convert dominance into goals with regularity. Their lack of clinical finishing has at times left them appearing unconvincing in advanced areas.

This inconsistency has become a central concern as the competition progresses, particularly given the demands of facing elite opposition in the latter stages of the tournament. Although Arsenal remain one of the final four teams, questions persist over whether their attack is strong enough to carry them further.

Carragher’s Assessment

As reported by Metro Sports, Carragher reiterated his concerns about Arsenal’s attacking quality, stating, “I’m not sure they’ve got the quality in the attack. I’m not sure they’ve got the quality in the attack. It’s not a criticism, they just don’t have those players in attack, they haven’t. So, that’s why I think when you get to the business end of the season, certainly in the Champions League… even though I tipped Arsenal to win it, I just don’t believe it. I can’t see a team winning the Champions League who don’t have a star in the front four, and they haven’t got one.”