Jamie Carragher give his opinion on Rice to Arsenal rumours

Declan Rice has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer as the Gunners search for new men for their squad.

Rice is considered the ideal midfielder for Mikel Arteta’s side after Arsenal failed to land Moises Caicedo in the last transfer window.

The West Ham man is leaving his present employers and the Hammers also seem to know they can no longer keep him.

Other clubs have been linked with a move for him and anyone who bags the ex-Chelsea trainee would be delighted they did.

Arsenal seems to be the favourite and Jamie Carragher agrees to that and suspects it truly is a transfer Arsenal will pull off.

He says about the Rice to Arsenal rumours as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘It might be a little bit more than that,’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been in superb form for West Ham this season and is gradually developing into one of the finest midfielders in Europe.

If he keeps playing for West Ham, he will not get the recognition he deserves which is why he wants out.

Even if he has Arsenal as his first choice, we must work harder to ensure no other suitor wins the race for his signature. He will not come cheap, but he will be worth the money.

