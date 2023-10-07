Jamie Carragher gives his Arsenal v Man City prediction

Jamie Carragher has expressed his belief that Arsenal will emerge victorious when they face Manchester City on Sunday.

City and Arsenal are considered top rivals for the Premier League title, having finished as the first and second-placed teams last season. Both clubs have enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign as they vie for the league title once again.

Arsenal remains undefeated in the league, and they will face a City side that suffered a defeat in their last league fixture. The importance of securing a victory in this match is evident for both teams.

Former Liverpool player Carragher has confidently predicted that Arsenal will be the winning side in this crucial encounter.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: