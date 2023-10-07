Jamie Carragher gives his Arsenal v Man City prediction

Jamie Carragher has expressed his belief that Arsenal will emerge victorious when they face Manchester City on Sunday.
City and Arsenal are considered top rivals for the Premier League title, having finished as the first and second-placed teams last season. Both clubs have enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign as they vie for the league title once again.
Arsenal remains undefeated in the league, and they will face a City side that suffered a defeat in their last league fixture. The importance of securing a victory in this match is evident for both teams.
Former Liverpool player Carragher has confidently predicted that Arsenal will be the winning side in this crucial encounter.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I’m going to go for Arsenal.
‘I think Arsenal just might do it with home advantage and with Rodri not playing, who is a huge player for Manchester City. So I’m going to go with Arsenal.
He added: ‘That’ll hopefully give us a title race between now and the end of the season because we can’t afford, as neutrals, I think we want this title race to go as long as it can possibly go.
‘Last season it did, it was brilliant between Arsenal and Manchester City but we don’t want City to be so far in front by Christmas and New Year that other teams lose belief.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Beating Manchester City will always be challenging, and we must be very careful with the pre-match predictions.
Our players have faced City several times and know how tough it can be to play them, so they should be focused on their on-field performance.
Jamie Carragh is only expressing his thoughts and believes by predicting a match win over Man City by Arsenal in the Epl at the Ems tomorrow.
I an Arsenal supporter for live, also want the Gunners to spank the Citizens 2-0 in the big game match encounter. So that Arsenal will top the table above Spurs going in into the next international break.
Hopefully and prayerfully, Arteta will make the Gunners temp selection that will do the beating job of the Citizens in the match unfailingly.
