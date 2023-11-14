Jamie Carragher insists City are levels above Arsenal at the moment

Jamie Carragher has delivered a verdict on Arsenal’s preparedness to win the Premier League ahead of Manchester City and insists the Gunners are far behind the Citizens.

Arsenal is considered the main challenger to City for the Premier League crown after they nearly won the league last term.

City has been the best club in the Premier League since Pep Guardiola came to town, and only Liverpool has stopped them from winning all of the last six Premier League titles.

The Gunners were terrific last term and threatened to end City’s dominance of English football, but Guardiola’s men eventually won the league.

This term presents another opportunity for Arsenal to claim the title, and while they haven’t started badly, Carragher believes they, along with Liverpool, are a level below City’s quality.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I do think City are still a level above Liverpool and Arsenal right now. That might change over the next four or five months as those teams grow, certainly Liverpool, they’ve got a lot of new players.’

Defeating City to be champions of England will take a lot more from us and our players have not demonstrated the level of dominance we saw last term.

We must improve and stop dropping points against smaller clubs to sustain a challenge comfortably.

