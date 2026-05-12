Jamie Carragher is impressed with one brave decision Arsenal made

When Mikel Arteta signed David Raya in the summer of 2023, many supporters and pundits questioned the decision. Aaron Ramsdale had been performing well as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper, and there appeared to be little reason to replace him. Despite the criticism, Arteta believed the squad required greater competition in key positions.

The Arsenal manager was determined to raise standards within his squad and viewed Raya as the ideal option to challenge Ramsdale. The competition between the two goalkeepers quickly intensified, but Ramsdale was unable to reclaim the number one role. Raya gradually established himself as the preferred choice, and Arteta’s controversial decision slowly began to look justified as the team continued to progress.

Raya’s Rise at Arsenal

At the time of the transfer, many observers believed Arsenal had taken an unnecessary gamble. Supporters were divided over the decision, particularly because Ramsdale had contributed strongly to the club’s improvement in previous campaigns. Nevertheless, Arteta remained committed to his long-term vision and continued to place his trust in Raya.

Three years later, opinions surrounding the situation have shifted considerably. Raya has now secured another Golden Glove award for the third consecutive season and has played a vital role in Arsenal’s pursuit of major honours. His performances in both domestic and European competitions have included several outstanding saves, reinforcing his reputation as one of the finest goalkeepers in the game.

Carragher Believes Arsenal Were Correct

Raya’s consistency has elevated him into the world-class category in the eyes of many supporters and analysts. Although some critics still believe he can improve further, his influence on Arsenal’s progress has been undeniable. His composure, distribution, and shot-stopping ability have all strengthened the side significantly.

As reported by the Metro, Jamie Carragher said: “I was probably quite adamant at the time that I felt Arsenal needed to move on from Aaron Ramsdale. He was a good Premier League goalkeeper and I just didn’t think they could win the Premier League with him in goal.

“Now it remains to be seen if Raya is that guy but it was a brave decision.”

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