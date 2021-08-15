Jamie Carragher is out of order calling Arsenal “Spursy”

I’m the first to point out how backwards Arsenal have gone.

I’m the first to question the ambition of Stan Kroenke.

I will call my fellow gooners naive at times for not seeing the facts in front of them.

As a fan with my own opinion, I’m entitled to say how I feel.

Jamie Carragher on the other hand is paid to give unbiased punditry.

It’s hard enough seeing your team lose 2-0 to Brentford without paying for a TV subscription just to see someone try and make everything about him.

On commentary, I agreed with most of what he had to say.

The manner of our second goal happens too much to us.

It is worrying we are starting the season with Chambers at right back.

If Brentford had to handpick one of the ‘big six ‘ to play they would choose us.

I didn’t think jumping into the crowd with his microphone or conducting a rendition of ‘Hey Jude ‘ is professional but I get how he got caught up in what was a special night for the Bees.

What I found provocative that the word Spursy should be labelled at Arsenal.

That of course is the term used to describe Tottenham, so the ex-defender knew this description was kicking us while we were down.

In the Jungle Book Mowgli gets angry with Baloo the Bear for lying to him.

Baloo accepts Mowgli telling him off until he says, ‘your just like Bagheera’ to which The Bear yells back, ‘that’s going too far!’

So mock Arsenal!

Write us off!

But calling us Spursy!

That’s going too far!

The verb’s legacy is born out of decades of being praised for their style of football and individual talent but finding a way to never get over the finish line.

They have won three trophies in over three decades (2 League Cup and 1 FA Cup). In that same period Arsenal lifted the Old First Division, 3 Premierships, 1 League Cup, Cup Winners Cup and 9 FA Cups.

Even in an era where Spurs have been viewed as shifting the power in North London, Arsenal won 4 FA Cups in a poor period in their history compared to the 0 Spurs won in a competition a timeframe which is celebrated.

It’s disrespectful to an Arsene Wenger who won 10 trophies to Spurs’ 2 that we are now being compared when they havn’t come close to our achievements.

The Liverpool legend is renowned for his knowledge when it comes to the history of the sport so knows full well it’s ridiculous to compare the status of the two clubs.

It’s either the latest attempt from the media to rewrite history or Carragher trying to stay relevant.

Many in the press liked Spurs because they had young British players so therefore hyped them up even when they had not won anything.

Its why Spurs fans will have to explain to their grandchildren one day why Poch was their greatest boss in Prem history while at the same time Arsene Wenger was being ridiculed while lifting FA Cups.

Or was Carragher antagonizing our fan base for the sake of views and subs on social media?

Sky Sports have a duty to provide content which is impartial and balanced.

There is nothing wrong with pointing out how far Arsenal have fallen but you can’t make up the past

We are a lot of things but Spursy is not one of them

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan