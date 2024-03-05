Jamie Carragher lists the difference between Arsenal and title rivals

Jamie Carragher has once again delved into the enthralling Premier League title race this season, featuring Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal.
All three clubs have consistently mirrored each other’s results since Arsenal defeated Liverpool, reigniting their title ambitions.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been ruthless in 2024 and has emerged as the best team among the three, making it understandable that some people believe they will eventually surpass Liverpool and claim the championship.
Former Liverpool star Carragher believes that each team possesses its strengths in the title race and elaborates on them.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I think since the five substitute rule has come in, no one’s utilised it better than Jurgen Klopp.
‘We spoke about Arsenal earlier on and you think how they can win the league.
‘They’re the best defensively, Manchester City are probably the best team with the best individuals, but this is where Liverpool can win the league from the bench because Klopp always uses five subs.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We are one of the strongest sides in all departments, but our challengers are also great teams who will continue to win.
We have to ensure we do not drop points, even in games against top oppositions and this will help us take advantage if a team above us slips up.
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Klopp has had to use his subs because of injuries.
He has a much more depleted squad than either The Arsenal or city.
The BIG difference is that our players, apart from Timber, are now back in contention, making our subs bench a really strong one.
Also, pool have the Thursday night europa league to contend with and will be playing catch up on the Sunday I believe in most cases.
City, on the other hand, have had a strong squad most of the season, albeit being without De Bruyne for half the season (Timber?) and Haaland out for a few weeks (Tomiyasu, Zinchenko and ESR?).
We are in a good position and don’t need to use injuries as an excuse.