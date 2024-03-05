Jamie Carragher lists the difference between Arsenal and title rivals

Jamie Carragher has once again delved into the enthralling Premier League title race this season, featuring Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

All three clubs have consistently mirrored each other’s results since Arsenal defeated Liverpool, reigniting their title ambitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been ruthless in 2024 and has emerged as the best team among the three, making it understandable that some people believe they will eventually surpass Liverpool and claim the championship.

Former Liverpool star Carragher believes that each team possesses its strengths in the title race and elaborates on them.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I think since the five substitute rule has come in, no one’s utilised it better than Jurgen Klopp.

‘We spoke about Arsenal earlier on and you think how they can win the league.

‘They’re the best defensively, Manchester City are probably the best team with the best individuals, but this is where Liverpool can win the league from the bench because Klopp always uses five subs.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the strongest sides in all departments, but our challengers are also great teams who will continue to win.

We have to ensure we do not drop points, even in games against top oppositions and this will help us take advantage if a team above us slips up.

