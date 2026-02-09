Jamie Carragher names Man City player who can help them beat Arsenal

Manchester City’s victory over Liverpool in the Premier League yesterday prevented Arsenal from moving nine points clear at the top of the table. The Gunners had taken care of their own responsibilities by beating Sunderland and were hoping their title rivals would drop points at Anfield. Given Liverpool’s need for results in the race for a top-four finish and their home advantage, Arsenal had reason to expect at least a draw.

A setback in the title race

However, the match followed the pattern of what has been a difficult season for Liverpool. The result served as a reminder that Arsenal cannot rely on others if they are to achieve their ambitions, reinforcing the importance of focusing solely on their own performances.

While the outcome narrowed Arsenal’s margin for error, it also highlighted the quality within City’s squad. In recent weeks, several teams involved in the title race have dropped points, underlining how small details can decide the outcome. Arsenal remain in a strong position, but the pressure continues to increase as the season progresses.

Carragher highlights the decisive factor

Despite Arsenal’s consistency, Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City possess a key advantage that could prove decisive in the title race. He feels one particular player has transformed City’s prospects and given them the foundation required to challenge until the end of the campaign. Carragher shared his view as quoted by the Metro:

‘At the start of the season, I didn’t think there was any way Man City could win the league because of the goalkeeping situation.

‘No one wins a Premier League without an absolutely great goalkeeper and there’s no doubt about Donnarumma, a Champions League winner who was won the Euros with Italy.

‘They’ve got a goalkeeper who can win the league. Before they signed him, there was no way they could win a league without signing someone of that calibre.’

Carragher’s comments underline why Arsenal must remain relentless. With City strengthening key areas and gaining momentum, the title race is likely to remain intense until the closing stages of the season.

