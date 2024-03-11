Jamie Carragher predicts the title race after the weekend results

Jamie Carragher still considers Manchester City the team to beat in the Premier League title race, despite the champions currently occupying the third position in the league standings.

City, champions for the last three consecutive seasons, has typically faced limited competition for their crown. However, in this campaign, Arsenal and Liverpool are posing a strong challenge to Pep Guardiola’s side.

In the recent draw against Liverpool, City suffered a setback in their pursuit of a fourth consecutive league title. This result elevated Arsenal to the top of the standings, just ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, while City dropped to third.

Despite this shift, Carragher believes that City is not far from the top and has the potential to clinch the championship. The Citizens still have a chance to reclaim the lead, especially with an upcoming home fixture against Arsenal before the end of the season.

He said, as quoted by Star Sports:

“If you’re Arsenal and you were watching today.

“You’re probably thinking that the best possible result for you is a draw.

“Then if you’re Liverpool and you’re watching Arsenal play Man City in a few weeks time, you’re thinking the same thing so I think from their points of view, they’re still trying to chase down City.

“They’re still the team to beat. They have to find the points to beat them but City’s next four or five games are tough – even though Arsenal are on top, I think Liverpool would still rather see them win over City because I think City’s last five or six games of the season will be ones they get maximum points in.

“If they don’t drop points in the next few weeks, I think they’ll be really tough to stop.”

City have dominated the Premier League for much of the last seven seasons, and we must not exclude them from the title race just yet.

