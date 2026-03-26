Jamie Carragher reveals one key profile that the Arsenal team is missing

Jamie Carragher has suggested that the current Arsenal side lacks standout heroes, arguing that there is no clearly defined top player within the squad. Despite their strong performances this season and the possibility of securing the Premier League title, it would not be entirely surprising if none of their players claims major individual honours.

Historically, successful teams have often been driven by exceptional individuals. When Liverpool won the league, Mohamed Salah was widely regarded as unstoppable and served as the team’s defining figure. Similar patterns can be observed across many title-winning sides, where a standout performer elevates the team’s overall level.

Questioning Arsenal’s Star Power

In contrast, Arsenal’s success this season has been built on collective contributions rather than reliance on a single dominant player. While this approach has delivered consistency and results, it has also prompted debate about whether the squad possesses the individual brilliance often associated with championship-winning teams.

As reported by the Metro, Carragher expressed his concerns, stating, “But my thing with Arsenal now, and you could probably say this with every team in the Premier League, is there’s not enough special players.

“Arsenal are the best team in the league and have an amazing record, but I still look at the attack and think it’s only okay.”

Team Ethos Versus Individual Brilliance

Carragher’s remarks highlight a broader discussion within modern football regarding the balance between teamwork and individual excellence. Teams with elite performers capable of decisive moments often achieve success more quickly, as those players can influence matches in critical situations.

However, Arsenal’s philosophy appears to prioritise cohesion and collective strength. Football remains a team sport, and many of the most successful clubs have thrived by building well-organised units rather than depending on a single star. While the absence of a clear superstar may invite criticism, it can also be viewed as a testament to the squad’s depth and unity, qualities that are equally vital in sustaining long term success.