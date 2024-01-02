Jamie Carragher reveals the key advantage Liverpool has over Arsenal

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool holds a crucial advantage over Arsenal in the Premier League title race this season. Both teams are vying for the crown against Manchester City, who are experiencing consistency issues.

While Arsenal faced a tough period with back-to-back losses at the end of 2023, Liverpool has shown resilience and currently leads the league standings. Despite not being considered title contenders at the start of the season due to their poor performance in the last campaign, Liverpool has surpassed expectations.

According to Carragher, the key difference lies in the confidence levels of the two teams. Arsenal appears to be going through a confidence crisis at a crucial time, risking falling behind in the title race. In contrast, Liverpool’s newfound confidence and consistency have positioned them as strong contenders for the Premier League title.

Carragher said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:’The team’s growing. It’s getting better as the weeks go on. And I agree with Gary that Liverpool have got something Arsenal haven’t got, which is a manager who’s won the title before and has got players in that squad, who are genuinely world class players.’

We have inexperience in winning the league and it is obvious to see.

However, we will break through that if we work hard and return to the sort of form we displayed early last season.

