Jamie Carragher says England cannot rest Arsenal star against Ghana

Jamie Carragher believes Declan Rice is one of the most important players in the England national team and insists the midfielder must play against Ghana despite ongoing fitness concerns.

Rice was unable to complete England’s opening World Cup match against Croatia after being substituted as a precaution to avoid aggravating an injury issue he has reportedly been managing for several months.

England Concerned Over Rice Fitness

The midfielder remains a doubt for the upcoming fixture against Ghana, although there is growing belief within the England camp that his importance to the team makes resting him extremely difficult.

Rice has consistently been one of England’s key performers and is widely viewed as essential to the balance and control of the midfield. His ability to protect the defence, recover possession, and dictate the tempo of matches has made him one of the first names on the team sheet for both club and country.

England are also aware of the importance of the Ghana fixture, with both nations expected to compete strongly for top spot in the group. A victory would place the Three Lions in a commanding position ahead of the final round of group matches.

Carragher Insists Rice Must Play

As quoted by the Metro, Carragher said:

“You don’t rest when you’re at the World Cup.

“If England could win the next game, maybe you’d look to do that in the third game if you’re guaranteed top spot.

“But no, I don’t think you’re in a situation where you’re resting Declan Rice. I think it was more precautionary than too much of an injury [Tuchel’s decision to take Rice off vs Croatia].”

Rice has regularly demonstrated a willingness to continue playing even when not fully fit, and England will hope he is available because his presence would provide a major boost against Ghana.

The midfielder’s leadership, physicality, and composure remain crucial qualities for England as they continue their campaign and attempt to secure qualification for the knockout stages as quickly as possible.

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