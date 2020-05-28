Jamie Carragher unsurprised by Arsenal’s David Luiz stance

Jamie Carragher has describer Arsenal defender David Luiz’s time in the Premier League as ‘entertaining’, before claiming he is not shocked that our club would refuse to offer him a new contract.

The Brazilian joined from Chelsea last summer in an £8 Million deal, and has played a key role in our side since. Original reports claimed that we had agreed a two-year deal with a one-year extension that we could trigger, but new reports are claiming that there was only a one-year deal agreed.

Luiz could well be on his way out this summer, and has been talking up a return to Benfica in recent months, but having enjoyed a resurgence under manager Mikel Arteta, the 33 year-old was expected to play a key role into next season also.

Jamie Carragher has moved to admit that he isn’t surprised that Arsenal may not be willing to offer him another contract, with William Saliba already waiting on the wings to take over the helm next term.

‘It’s been entertaining,’ Carragher told Sky Sports of Luiz’s time in the Premier League. ‘I think that’s the first thing you’d say, maybe that’s not something you’d not want to be described as as a defender.

‘Hes not going to change when he went to Arsenal, no manager is going to change David Luiz.

‘He’s had success through his career, hes went for big money, he’s got some great qualities.

‘I think of him at his best in being in the middle of a back three with [Antonio] Conte in the year they won the title, I think that was the best position for him, I think Conte got the best out of him, we saw the real big strengths of David Luiz.

‘We know about him technically, but he is a leader in some senses as well, he’s got a huge frame, he’s a real physical presence as well.

‘I think actually being in the middle of that back three with real defenders either side of him, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta, I think really saw the best of him. That’s how I certainly remember him.

‘At times we know he can lack concentration, make poor decisions and that’s cost certain teams. I think that’s why he’s always moved on in his career.

‘I think a manager feels he can get the best out of him, he’s got some great qualities, but when you’d got him for a year or two you think, “no, I can’t put up with the other stuff that he brings to the club as well”, and maybe that’s what Arteta’s seen.

‘I do know Arsenal are really excited by the prospect of Saliba coming in from Saint-Etienne. But he’s only 19 so you’d still think they need a little bit more experience in that position. I do know the club are very excited about him coming in.

‘To be honest it’s no surprise to me that they won’t be renewing David Luiz’s contract.’

David Luiz has done well since Arteta joined the club, but at 33 years-old he is very much into the latter stages of his career, and with William Saliba and a more-than likely deal for Pablo Mari, he could prove disruptive on the sidelines.

Should Arsenal keep Luiz for one more season? Could he prove difficult if he was to lose his first-team role as expected?

Patrick