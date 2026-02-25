O’Hara
Jamie O’Hara admits Arsenal were too good for Tottenham

Jamie O’Hara expressed his frustration with Tottenham following their defeat at home to Arsenal over the weekend. Arsenal continue to push for the English Premier League title, while Spurs are currently embroiled in a fight to avoid relegation, a situation that has compounded pressure on the squad.

Tottenham recently appointed a new manager, who took charge in the match against the Gunners, with supporters hoping for a so-called new manager bounce. However, Arsenal’s clinical display denied Spurs any opportunity to capitalise, ensuring all three points were taken in a match in which Tottenham failed to rise to the occasion.

Expectations vs Reality

In the build up to the fixture, Arsenal had struggled to win consecutive games, dropping points against Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers. This led Spurs fans to believe their team could secure a positive result. O’Hara appeared to share this optimism, anticipating an opportunity to mock Arsenal as he often does, but events on the pitch proved otherwise.

The former midfielder was visibly disappointed with Spurs’ performance, describing the display as poor and lacking any real organisation.

Arsenal Too Strong

As reported by Talk Sport, O’Hara said, “It was terrible, awful, a terrible day at the office. The players were nowhere near it… absolute charlatans. Arsenal were too good, I thought we might have rocked up, new manager bounce, atmosphere rocking, couple of dodgy games for Arsenal, went into the game with a bit of hope, boy was I wrong.”

His comments reveal the gap in quality between the two sides on the day and highlight the challenges Spurs face under their new management. While hope remains among supporters for improvement, O’Hara’s reaction reflects the frustration felt when expectations fail to match reality, particularly against a title-challenging side.

