Jamie O’Hara pinpoints the week that “Arsenal will bottle the title”

With a 5-point lead and 11 games remaining, I’m expected to think Arsenal will win the Premier League in 2022-23. Of course, Arteta and his team winning the league title will not be as simple as we fans may think.
There are still hurdles for them to get over before they stroll away with the league title on May 28th. According to Jamie O’Hara, Arsenal may have an easy time in their next six Premier League games, but they may struggle when they reach the stage where there are only five games remaining before the season concludes. It is at that point where the Gunners could see themselves dropping with games against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle lined up.
“You stay in touching distance with Arsenal; five points, three points; they’ve got to play each other. Man City need to beat Arsenal; that’s in six games’ time. After that, you’ve got five games left. O’Hara argues on TalkSport, “If Man City beat Arsenal, they’re in touching distance with five games to go. Who’s going to have the experience, who’s going to have the bottle? Man City have been there all before.
“There’s a lot of football still to play. They’ve still got to play Man City, and then after they play Man City, they’ve got to play Chelsea, who have pulled it together, then they’ve got to play Newcastle away.
“Alright, three huge games, where, in my opinion, Arsenal will bottle the title. That week there, 29th April to 6th May, that is when Arsenal are going to lose the league.
“Arsenal have lost both of their matches against Manchester City this season, 3-1 in the Premier League and 1-0 in the FA Cup, meaning the odds are stacked against them.”
Arsenal has this season defied all odds to be where they are. O’Hara’s points are justified; the three games he has mentioned will be tough, no doubt about it, but with what would be at stake, I don’t see Arsenal bottling the PL title race as easily as many claim they will.
Darren N
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans..
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
I fear he’s right
We often get heavily beat at the Ethiad and Anfield
So what’s the odd we win there when pressure is massive ?
But what this “pundit” fails to recognise, is that city have failed under pressure in the CL since they started qualifying for it – liverpool have been failing under pressure in both the PL and the CL, while newcastle have never been under pressure, so who’s to say how they’ll perform as they press for a top four finish?
All The Arsenal can do, is carry on getting the results, not worry about an ex spud players views and shut all these pundits up at the end of the season.
Think o’ Hara is wetting the bed at the thought of Arsenal winning the title.The 3 games in question.Well on paper they look difficult.But Chelsea hitting form? Nah don’t h think so.We have them at home.Big difference.Next up ,the barcodes,if they play the way they did at the Emirates,their own crowd will soon be on their backs.So Will NOT be parking the bus this time.They are there for the taking.Lastly the oilers.They we’re very fortunate with our errors.I don’t expect a repeat.?plus we were without Partey AND Jesus.The pressure all on them.
It’s a funny old game won on the pitch & not on paper.
We can beat City, Pool & Chelsea & still loose the league. Every game is like a final for both City & Arsenal, luckily its been like this for Arsenal since the 2nd week of the season & the Team, Managers & Funs have been taking it as such so far.
Who doesn’t love an underdog story