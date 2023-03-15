Jamie O’Hara pinpoints the week that “Arsenal will bottle the title”

With a 5-point lead and 11 games remaining, I’m expected to think Arsenal will win the Premier League in 2022-23. Of course, Arteta and his team winning the league title will not be as simple as we fans may think.

There are still hurdles for them to get over before they stroll away with the league title on May 28th. According to Jamie O’Hara, Arsenal may have an easy time in their next six Premier League games, but they may struggle when they reach the stage where there are only five games remaining before the season concludes. It is at that point where the Gunners could see themselves dropping with games against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle lined up.

“You stay in touching distance with Arsenal; five points, three points; they’ve got to play each other. Man City need to beat Arsenal; that’s in six games’ time. After that, you’ve got five games left. O’Hara argues on TalkSport, “If Man City beat Arsenal, they’re in touching distance with five games to go. Who’s going to have the experience, who’s going to have the bottle? Man City have been there all before.

“There’s a lot of football still to play. They’ve still got to play Man City, and then after they play Man City, they’ve got to play Chelsea, who have pulled it together, then they’ve got to play Newcastle away.

“Alright, three huge games, where, in my opinion, Arsenal will bottle the title. That week there, 29th April to 6th May, that is when Arsenal are going to lose the league.

“Arsenal have lost both of their matches against Manchester City this season, 3-1 in the Premier League and 1-0 in the FA Cup, meaning the odds are stacked against them.”

Arsenal has this season defied all odds to be where they are. O’Hara’s points are justified; the three games he has mentioned will be tough, no doubt about it, but with what would be at stake, I don’t see Arsenal bottling the PL title race as easily as many claim they will.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids