Jamie Redknapp calls out Arsenal man for his part in Southampton’s equaliser

Jamie Redknapp has criticised Ben White for his defending of Southampton’s equalising goal.

Arsenal dropped points against a stubborn Saints side after failing to score another goal to secure the points.

William Saliba’s emergence has forced Ben White to play as a right-back this season.

He has done so impeccably well for most of this campaign, but he made a mistake for the Saints’ goal and Redknapp called him out for it.

He said via Express Sports:

“We were saying with Saliba and Gabriel as the two centre-backs, Ben White gets drawn across and he doesn’t know whether to run across,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“He comes across and there he’s a centre-back, you’ve got to stay as a centre-back, he sees him too late and by that time it’s a goal. Southampton deserved it. Showed great character, under a lot of pressure, I thought they were impressive in the second half and deserved it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Now is not the time to blame anyone for the draw because the whole team were not in top shape in this game.

The players must rest well and prepare to enter the next game and play more decisively.

We never expected not to drop points again, but we must not allow the setback to hold us back.

This team can learn from its mistakes as it did after losing at Manchester United and we expect it to be back to form when we play again.