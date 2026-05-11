Jamie Redknapp gives his opinion on disallowed West Ham goal

Jamie Redknapp has shared his opinion on West Ham’s disallowed goal against Arsenal after the Gunners secured a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a decisive strike from Leandro Trossard.

The match carried major significance for both sides at opposite ends of the Premier League table. Arsenal needed a victory to maintain momentum in the title race, while West Ham were desperate for points in their battle to avoid relegation. The intensity and pressure surrounding the contest were evident throughout the game, particularly during the dramatic closing stages.

VAR controversy dominates closing moments

Tottenham and Manchester City were also monitoring the fixture closely because of its implications at both ends of the standings. Manchester City hoped Arsenal would drop points in the title race, while Tottenham wanted West Ham to suffer defeat in the relegation battle.

Late in the match, West Ham believed they had secured an equaliser that would earn them a valuable point. However, following a lengthy VAR review lasting several minutes, the goal was disallowed due to a foul on David Raya during the build-up from a corner kick situation.

The decision frustrated West Ham players and supporters, particularly because Arsenal themselves have faced criticism this season regarding physical blocking during set-piece routines. Replays appeared to show Raya being deliberately targeted inside the penalty area before the goal was scored.

Redknapp gives his reaction

Redknapp gave his reaction to the chaos that led to West Ham’s disallowed goal. As quoted by the Metro, he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen more holding in my life! To unravel that moment, it was like watching the Super Bowl, everyone was grabbing on for dear life. It was chaos.”

His comments reflected the chaotic nature of the set piece and highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding physical contact during corners in Premier League matches.

Although West Ham remain unhappy with the outcome, Arsenal ultimately secured an important victory that strengthened their hopes of winning the league title during the final weeks of the season.

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