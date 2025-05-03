Jamie Redknapp identifies what Arsenal missed in defeat against Bournemouth

Arsenal conceded two avoidable goals in the match against Bournemouth, a result that now places their hopes of finishing second in the league standings at risk. Having been regarded as the second-best team in England over the last two seasons, expectations were high for a similar level of performance this term. However, their recent form has fallen short of those expectations, raising concerns among supporters and pundits alike.

The defeat to Bournemouth marked the fourth time in their last five league fixtures that Arsenal have failed to secure a victory. This inconsistency has been particularly disappointing for fans, especially in light of the club’s strong showing in the Champions League. A notable factor in their recent struggles has been the team’s defensive vulnerabilities, which have become more pronounced in recent weeks.

Arsenal have managed to keep only one clean sheet in their last six league outings, a statistic that highlights their defensive decline. This downturn coincides with the absence of Gabriel Magalhães, who has been sidelined due to injury. His presence has clearly been missed, particularly in defending set-pieces, an area in which the team has notably struggled.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp emphasised the importance of Gabriel to Arsenal’s defensive structure. As quoted by Sky Sports, Redknapp stated, “It’s been recurring them – 48 per cent of their goals have been conceded from set pieces. They need to work harder at this aspect of the game. There are certain things that can stop you winning the title and this certainly can. A set piece coach can get a lot of credit when you’re scoring goals but they are not good enough. They miss Gabriel – he’s a massive player when he plays.”

Redknapp’s comments underscore the broader issues within the team, particularly their set-piece organisation and overall defensive coordination. As the season nears its conclusion, Arsenal must address these weaknesses and improve their performances in the remaining matches. Despite the setbacks, there remains an opportunity to finish the campaign strongly, provided the team can regain their defensive solidity and deliver more consistent results.