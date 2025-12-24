Jamie Redknapp impressed with the quality of the Arsenal-Crystal Palace penalties

Arsenal were forced to score eight consecutive penalties to overcome Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, making for a compelling and tense evening. The Gunners welcomed the Eagles for the second time in a domestic competition this season, and it was clear that Palace had learned from their earlier one-nil league defeat in the same fixture.

This time, Palace arrived far better organised and far more disciplined. They succeeded in denying Arsenal any opportunity to score from open play, frustrating the hosts and disrupting their rhythm throughout the contest. Arsenal controlled large spells of the match but struggled to find the creativity and cutting edge required to break down a resolute Palace side.

Palace Resistance and Shootout Drama

The game developed into one that required something extra to separate the two teams. Palace matched Arsenal’s intensity and determination, eventually taking the tie all the way to penalties. What followed was one of the longest and most gripping shootouts in recent memory, as both teams showed remarkable composure from the spot.

Each penalty was converted with confidence, and the pressure intensified with every successful kick. Arsenal continued to score, eventually converting eight penalties in succession. Palace matched them step for step until the decisive moment arrived, when they missed their eighth attempt of the night. That miss handed Arsenal’s progression to the next stage of the competition and brought the dramatic contest to an end.

Redknapp Reaction and Bigger Picture

The shootout proved fascinating to watch, with the quality of penalties standing out throughout the sequence. Reflecting on the moment as quoted by Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp said, “It was an amazing array of penalties. They were that good. Unfortunately, we were just waiting for someone to miss.

“I feel really sorry for him. It could have gone either way.”

His words captured the fine margins that decided the contest. On nights like this, careers and seasons can be defined by single moments. Arsenal’s ability to hold their nerve under extreme pressure could prove significant as the campaign progresses. With such resilience and composure displayed, belief will grow that this could be the season they go on to lift the Carabao Cup.