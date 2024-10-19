Jamie Redknapp insists Bournemouth’s intensity made Arsenal uncomfortable

Jamie Redknapp praised Bournemouth for the intensity they brought to their match against Arsenal, stating that it unsettled the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta made some adjustments to his lineup, with Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino included in the starting XI as he looked to give his team the best chance of securing a win.

However, Arsenal began the game lacking the same desire and determination that Bournemouth displayed.

The Cherries came out aggressively from the start, showing they were willing to do whatever it took to get a result.

Arsenal struggled to find their rhythm, and it proved costly when William Saliba was sent off around the 30-minute mark.

The Gunners never managed to recover, as Bournemouth continued to press and dominate for the remainder of the game.

While on punditry duty on Sky Sports, Redknapp said:

“They make it so difficult for teams. They earned that right today with the intensity and they made Arsenal feel uncomfortable.

“Almost forget the 10 v 11, the 11 v 11, that was when Bournemouth were very good. They forced issues, they forced problems and they were so good. And you know what, they deserve their result today.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bournemouth deserved their win because they put up a proper fight against us and were rewarded as we were sloppy for most of the game.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…