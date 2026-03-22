Jamie Redknapp makes a bold statement about Arsenal’s title chances

Jamie Redknapp believes that Arsenal have altered the complexion of the title race and made their path to becoming champions more difficult following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

The two sides remain firmly in contention for the Premier League crown, with Arsenal holding a nine-point advantage, although City have a game in hand. Despite that gap, the momentum surrounding both teams has shifted. Manchester City have endured a challenging period in recent weeks and were recently eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid, which appeared to give Arsenal a psychological edge heading into the final at Wembley.

Momentum Shift After Wembley Defeat

Arsenal’s first-half performance suggested they were capable of capitalising on that advantage. They played with confidence and intent, indicating a belief that they could secure the trophy. However, the dynamic of the match changed significantly after the interval, as Manchester City raised their level and imposed themselves on the game.

That shift made it increasingly difficult for Arsenal to maintain their earlier standard. The Gunners ultimately conceded two second-half goals and lost the match, a result that may carry broader implications beyond the immediate disappointment of missing out on silverware.

Title Race Implications

As reported by Sky Sports, Redknapp said:

“When Liverpool lost here against Newcastle last year, there was 12 points in it. That’s a massive buffer and the other teams didn’t have a game in hand.

“For Arsenal, the doubts, the negativity, this changes the whole complexion of the title race. I’m not saying it puts Man City completely back in it, but it gives them a massive opportunity when they play in April.”

His assessment highlights the psychological impact such a defeat can have, particularly at a crucial stage of the season. While Arsenal remain in a strong position mathematically, the loss introduces uncertainty and pressure that could influence their performances in the coming weeks.

The title race is approaching its decisive phase, and Arsenal appear more vulnerable than before. Nevertheless, they still retain control of their destiny and have the opportunity to respond positively by returning to form in their next fixture.