Jamie Redknapp names two players who are a problem to Gyokeres

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Viktor Gyokeres may find it difficult to thrive at Arsenal due to the playing styles of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. The Swede joined the Gunners this season with expectations that he would deliver goals at the Emirates, but his start to life in England has proven challenging.

Gyokeres arrived with a strong reputation and was expected to add a cutting edge to Arsenal’s attack. However, his output has fallen short of expectations so far. While he has worked hard and contributed defensively, goals have been limited, leading to growing scrutiny of his role within the team. Supporters have noted that his struggles are not solely down to his own performances, but also the lack of service he receives in attacking positions.

Attacking dynamics limiting striker impact

The striker has found adapting to the Premier League more demanding than anticipated. One of the key issues identified is the support from wide areas. Gyokeres relies on early balls into the box and quick service, yet those opportunities have been inconsistent. Arsenal’s attacking structure often sees wide players prioritising individual actions rather than delivering crosses into central areas.

This has left Gyokeres isolated during matches, with much of his contribution limited to pressing defenders and linking play rather than finishing chances. While his work rate is appreciated, a striker signed primarily for goals is always judged on output in front of goal.

Redknapp highlights tactical frustration

Redknapp has closely analysed Arsenal’s performances and believes the tendencies of Martinelli and Saka are contributing to the issue. Speaking according to Standard Sport, he explained how their preference to cut inside can reduce opportunities for the striker. He said, “When he plays for Arsenal, the major problem is Bukayo Saka plays on the right, he’s left-footed. [Gabriel] Martinelli, the same. He wants to cut back on his right foot.

“So when Bukayo Saka gets into that position to start with instead of firing it across the face [of goal], he wants to chop back. So that’s where the frustration comes.”

Redknapp’s comments underline a tactical challenge Arsenal may need to address. If Gyokeres is to succeed, greater balance may be required in the final third to ensure he receives the service needed to convert chances and justify his role in the side.