Jamie Redknapp reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Fulham

Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal needs to take a hard look at themselves now after dropping points against Fulham.

The Gunners went into their game against the Cottagers with a keen desire to win and reclaim the top spot in the Premier League table before Liverpool plays.

Arsenal faced a challenging Fulham side that had achieved some impressive results in the last few weeks.

However, Arsenal knew it was a must-win game after losing their last fixture to West Ham.

The Gunners couldn’t afford to lose two games in a row, but they did, indicating that something serious has to change now.

Redknapp believes they have reached a turning point in their season.

He said on Sky Sports:

“This might be the reality check they need. Because they’re right off it at the moment.

“They’re talking about getting a centre forward in – Ivan Toney is what Arsenal fans want but are Brentford going to sell with the injuries they’ve got? And it’s getting precarious for Brentford, they need to keep him.

“It’s an area they need to strengthen but they might need to be creative. They might have to get a loan. It’s not going to be easy to get that centre forward and all of a sudden everything is going to click and it’s going to be magic.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have reached an important point in the season, and decisions have to be made, especially about making new signings next month.

If we miss the chance to improve our squad, we will struggle to stay in the title race.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…