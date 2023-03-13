Jamie Redknapp reckons Arsenal has the best midfielder in England

Jamie Redknapp reckons Martin Odegaard is the best midfielder in England now as he leads Arsenal in the Premier League.

Kevin de Bruyne has been considered the best midfielder in England for several seasons as the Belgian shines at Manchester City.

City has been behind Arsenal for much of this campaign and now it seems Odegaard is the best man in the middle in the league.

Redknapp was commenting on the Norwegian’s performance and said via the Daily Mail:

‘Right now, he’s number one.

‘Normally you would say De Bruyne is the best midfielder not just in the league but in the world, but something isn’t quite right.

‘Odegaard does this thing, all great players possess it, it’s like time stands still when he has the ball.

‘The calmness he possesses. He’s scored four or five goals like that with his left foot.

‘He’s the captain, he’s the leader. I think he’s number one and he’s leading that team.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been superb for us this season and the midfielder deserves the praise he is earning.

Having struggled to live up to expectations at Real Madrid, he is now showing he is not a wasted talent at Arsenal.

If we win the league, he will be considered one of the best midfielders in the world and could win some individual accolades.

For now, we still have work to do and he must focus on the tasks at hand and not let it get to his head because that could affect his performance.

