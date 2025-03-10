Jamie Redknapp reveals what he expected Arsenal to do against Man Utd

Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal should have capitalised on their momentum after drawing level in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

The Gunners and the Red Devils shared the spoils in a thrilling encounter at Old Trafford, a result that could prove costly for Arsenal in their pursuit of the Premier League title. Throughout the season, Arsenal has been the superior side between the two clubs, and they were expected to build on their impressive 7-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League earlier in the week.

United, however, defended deep for much of the match, forcing Arsenal to hold onto possession without being able to convert that dominance into clear chances. Despite controlling the game, the Gunners found themselves behind after United scored against the run of play.

In the second half, Arsenal continued to apply pressure and eventually equalised, giving their fans hope that they could go on and secure the three points. However, despite this boost, they could not find a second goal, and the Gunners might even consider themselves fortunate that United did not score the winner.

Redknapp, speaking on BBC Live, pointed out that Arsenal’s failure to take advantage of the situation was the main disappointment:

“The disappointment for Arsenal was that once they got back to 1-1, you expected them to get that second goal. If anything, Manchester United looked more dangerous. Rasmus Hojlund had an amazing opportunity and Bruno Fernandes could have won it at the end as well. They got better as the game progressed.”

Arsenal had the momentum after their equaliser, but they were unable to make it count, which Redknapp believes is a missed opportunity. For the Gunners, the inability to score that second goal while United’s attacking players had several chances late in the game has left them with a bitter feeling.

“It’s really sad that we couldn’t make the most of our momentum,” he concluded.