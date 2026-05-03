Jamie Redknapp says Arsenal has now flipped the pressure on Man City

Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Fulham has shifted the pressure back onto Manchester City as the title race intensifies. The result has strengthened the Gunners’ position and reinforced their determination to compete for the league crown.

Mikel Arteta’s side has performed consistently well throughout much of the season, although they relinquished an early advantage at the top of the table. The gap between Arsenal and Manchester City has since narrowed, creating a tightly contested battle for first place.

Title Race Intensifies

Manchester City currently hold two games in hand, a factor that could prove decisive in the final standings. Should they win both matches convincingly, they would move level on points with Arsenal and potentially reclaim top spot on goal difference.

Arteta remains focused on ensuring his team maintains strong form, with the belief that this could be the season they secure the Premier League title. Arsenal have continued to approach each fixture with determination, aiming to maximise their points tally.

The Gunners are aware that Manchester City represent their main obstacle, and the outcome of the title race may depend on how both teams handle the remaining fixtures. Arsenal’s recent performances have placed them in a favourable position, but the margin for error remains minimal.

Redknapp’s Assessment

Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp highlighted the significance of Arsenal’s recent results and suggested they have altered the dynamic of the title race.

He said, “If it goes to goal difference, I look at the games Arsenal have got as a big advantage. There’s a game that really shouts at me and it’s Burnley at home.

“If we work on the basis that both teams are perfect and win their remaining games, if Arsenal can’t beat Burnley 3-0 or 4-0 and get their goal difference up, I’ll be amazed. That’s a big opportunity.

“This Man City team can blow teams away, but what Arsenal have done is flipped the pressure. Anything can still happen, but I think Arsenal are favourites.”

Redknapp’s comments underline the importance of goal difference and momentum, while also emphasising that Arsenal have placed their rivals under renewed pressure.