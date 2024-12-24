Jamie Redknapp says Arsenal should keep Gabriel Jesus even if we buy another striker

Arsenal decision-makers might be tempted to cash in on Gabriel Jesus this winter transfer window.

The Brazilian seems to be on a resurgence so could command a decent transfer fee. Last Wednesday, he grabbed a hat-trick against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. On Saturday night, against Palace again, this time in the Premier League, he grabbed a brace.

Mikel Arteta might be tempted to start the Brazilian against Ipswich, and one might feel that’s the right call.

I guess questions will now arise: Can Gabriel Jesus be trusted to fire Arsenal to glory? Can Arsenal forego the move for a striker that many expected could go through in the summer?

Towards the end of last season, Kai Havertz proved himself worthy to lead the Arsenal attack. But hasn’t the German international failed to be consistent in front of goal? So what guarantees Arsenal that Jesus can sustain the goal-scoring form he’s on until May?

Arsenal just need to sign a top striker if they can find one. And if they do, one might suggest it may be wise to cash in on Jesus (given Kai Havertz isn’t going anywhere). However, Jamie Redknapp tells Arteta to still hold on to the Brazilian striker, who he says still has plenty to offer.

Redknapp, via Sky Sports, said, “That was a big result. In this last week, they’ve realized they’ve got a player still at this club who can do a job and a really good job at that. It’s important he scores goals, he’s got to stay fit and if they get someone else in January, so be it, but just having him, a player who can start and affect games, or even come off the bench, is so important.”

I get why Gabriel Jesus needs to stay. Other than having something to offer, I’d also suggest that he staying is great for Arsenal’s squad depth. Injuries can mess you up in the title race, and if there’s something coach Arteta needs to do this winter, it’s to hold on to his players and hope most rise to the occasion when called upon.

Fringe players like Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, and Jesus have already shown they still have something to offer. It’s better to have them as options rather than miss them, like we missed Fabio Vieira when Martin Ødegaard was injured.

That said, I hope Gabriel Jesus can save his Arsenal career. His quality has never been in doubt; it’s his consistency that has always been up and down. If he starts and impresses against Ipswich, I don’t see why he shouldn’t play more in the second half of the season.

Daniel O

