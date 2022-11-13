Jamie Redknapp suggests Odegaard is not given enough credit

Jamie Redknapp has praised Martin Odegaard for his contribution to Arsenal this season after his brace helped them to beat Wolves yesterday.
The midfielder is the club’s captain and he has been one of their most influential players.
His contributions have helped them sit atop the Premier League table so far and the midfielder continues to do well in games.
However, his contributions do not get talked about like that of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and others.
After he scored twice against Wolves, Redknapp was full of praise for him. He said via The Daily Mail:
‘Odegaard’s had a great season, a lot of people talk about different players, if Saliba gets injured what might happen to the team but I think you have to put him in that bracket as well, he’s such an influential player for the team the way he controls the game.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Odegaard has been an influential member of this team and we cannot deny his contributions.
Although we do not talk about him much until when he scores, he remains one of the finest players in our squad.
We expect him to continue to do well for the rest of this season and help us to win a trophy.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Odegaard is proving he has an extra string to his bow, in that he is an accomplished finisher who has the composure on the ball which many strikers lack.What he lacks in pace,he more than makes up in his sheer football intelligence and creativity.I was pleased to see an improvement in the performance of Vieira against Wolves and how refreshing to see a natural left footer assist in the first goal after linking well with Martinelli.On the down side I thought Saka failed to make much of a contribution yesterday and quite frankly I cannot see him starting for England at the World Cup.
it would be great if ode keeps on improving and proving
many pundits wrong.. he has the burden of expectations
on his shoulder and the viking blood in his veins !!