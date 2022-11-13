Jamie Redknapp suggests Odegaard is not given enough credit

Jamie Redknapp has praised Martin Odegaard for his contribution to Arsenal this season after his brace helped them to beat Wolves yesterday.

The midfielder is the club’s captain and he has been one of their most influential players.

His contributions have helped them sit atop the Premier League table so far and the midfielder continues to do well in games.

However, his contributions do not get talked about like that of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and others.

After he scored twice against Wolves, Redknapp was full of praise for him. He said via The Daily Mail:

‘Odegaard’s had a great season, a lot of people talk about different players, if Saliba gets injured what might happen to the team but I think you have to put him in that bracket as well, he’s such an influential player for the team the way he controls the game.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been an influential member of this team and we cannot deny his contributions.

Although we do not talk about him much until when he scores, he remains one of the finest players in our squad.

We expect him to continue to do well for the rest of this season and help us to win a trophy.