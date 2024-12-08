Jamie Redknapp sure Arsenal has handed Liverpool a big title advantage

Jamie Redknapp believes Liverpool emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the weekend’s Premier League results after Arsenal and Manchester City both dropped points. Arsenal’s failure to beat Fulham in a 1-1 draw and Manchester City’s stalemate against Crystal Palace handed Liverpool an even stronger position in the title race. With Liverpool’s match against Everton postponed Arsenal had an opportunity to close the gap to just four points. However, their inability to secure a victory left them six points adrift, with Liverpool still holding a game in hand.

Arsenal’s performance against Fulham was underwhelming, especially given their impressive form since the November international break. The Gunners knew the significance of the match and the need to capitalise on Liverpool’s inactivity, but they fell short against a disciplined Fulham side. Manchester City’s slip-up against Crystal Palace further highlighted the opportunity Arsenal missed to solidify their title credentials.

Redknapp, analysing the weekend’s results on Sky Sports, underscored how pivotal this could be for Liverpool’s campaign. He remarked, “What a weekend for Liverpool. Man City dropping points, Arsenal dropping points, and they’ve got themselves into an even better position. Arne Slot would have had his heart in his mouth watching those final few minutes and the biggest VAR decision of the season so far. It was absolutely incredible, but Martinelli just had to keep himself offside.”

For Arsenal, failing to beat Fulham is a blow, but there is still a long way to go in the season. These types of games, however, are critical in a title race, and the Gunners must avoid dropping points in matches where they are expected to win. Liverpool’s strong position now puts the pressure firmly on their rivals to deliver consistent results if they want to stay in contention. Arsenal must regroup quickly and learn from this weekend’s disappointment if they are to remain genuine title challengers.