Jamie Redknapp tells Arsenal who they need in January to catch up with Liverpool

Arsenal were back to winning ways in the league against Crystal Palace, beating the London side 5-1. That win was sweet given Aston Villa’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City, but a Tottenham victory over Liverpool on Sunday evening would have made it even sweeter.

Some of us Gooners hoped our noisy neighbors, Spurs, could muster their courage and force a draw if they couldn’t beat Liverpool. However, as porous as Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs defense has always been, they couldn’t stop the Reds, losing 6-3.

Liverpool now remain 6 points ahead of our Gunners, having played a game less. For Arsenal to win the league, it’s obvious they need Liverpool to drop points while picking up as many points as possible between now and May.

Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports, discussing Arsenal’s chances of winning the league, mentioned how making the right signings in the winter transfer window could boost their chances. He touched on how Liverpool have a better squad with great depth, which Arsenal currently lack.

“But what Liverpool have got that I think Arsenal still need – and if they can address it in January, it’ll give them even more of a chance – is players who can come off the bench to make a difference, make an impact. Arsenal are just short in that area.”

“I still think they need another striker or forward player… Just to add some goals and a bit of experience. Just to bolster that forward line. If Saka is going to be out for however long, do they have someone to fill that void?”

It is obvious the Arsenal attack needs to be bolstered this winter. Week in and week out, we’ve highlighted how improving our attack could bring out the best in this team. The Arsenal decision-makers need to support Arteta by giving him what he asks for, and we can watch him pip Liverpool to win the league come May 2025.

Daniel O

